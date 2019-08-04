|
|
Wendy Ward passed away on July 30, 2019, after a short illness at 58 years of age.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Carl Ward of Chesapeake, VA; 2 stepsons, Jason Ward of Virginia Beach and Matthew Ward and his wife, Liz, of Portsmouth; and her mother-in-law, Jean Ward, of South Norfolk.
She is also survived by her mother, Bettie Massey Grizzard and her husband, Terry Lynn Grizzard, of Macon, NC; her brother, Paul Dancey Woodruff of Cary, NC; her stepsister, Danielle Grizzard Hewitt and her husband, Jay, and daughter, Sophia, of Franklin, VA; 2 stepbrothers, Michael Grizzard and his wife Barbara, of Franklin, VA; and David Grizzard, and his wife, Nikki, and daughter, Emma, of Capron, VA. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Jessica Woodruff Klein and her husband, Bobby, and daughter Elizabeth Jane (Lizzie) of Burke, VA, and John Dancey (J.D.) Woodruff of Emporia, VA. She was predeceased by her father, Al Lewis Woodruff, Sr., and her brother, Al Lewis (Skip)Woodruff, Jr.
Wendy graduated from Greensville County High School in Emporia, VA, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Longwood College in Farmville, VA. She taught math and social studies in the Virginia Beach Public School System for 36 years, finishing her career at Larkspur Middle School.
A memorial service will be held at Main Street Baptist Church in Emporia, VA, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wendyâ€™s name to Larkspur Middle School Library Fund, Virginia Beach, VA or the P.E.O. Foundation for the Pat Smalfelt Scholarship Fund, mailed to Chapter CD, 647 Timberline Drive, Henrico, NC 27842. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019