1/
Wesley Alonza Sykes Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley Alonza Sykes, Jr., 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 2, 2020.

Born in Old Norfolk County, VA, Wesley was the son of the late Wesley A. Sykes, Sr., and Florence Carawan Sykes. He retired as a Truck Driver after 40 years from Preston Trucking Company. He was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge No. 113, Khedive Shrine Temple, and was in the Khedive Mini Motors.

In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Kellam Sykes. Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Shirley Lee Sykes and wife, Blanche and a sister, Ruth Elizabeth White.

A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved