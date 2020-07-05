Wesley Alonza Sykes, Jr., 93, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 2, 2020.
Born in Old Norfolk County, VA, Wesley was the son of the late Wesley A. Sykes, Sr., and Florence Carawan Sykes. He retired as a Truck Driver after 40 years from Preston Trucking Company. He was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge No. 113, Khedive Shrine Temple, and was in the Khedive Mini Motors.
In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Kellam Sykes. Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Shirley Lee Sykes and wife, Blanche and a sister, Ruth Elizabeth White.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
