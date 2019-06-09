Resources More Obituaries for Wesley Harmon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wesley Blake "Wes" Harmon

Obituary Condolences Flowers June 6, 1971 - November 13, 2017 Happy Birthday, our beautiful baby boy. The minute we brought you home from the hospital, you were an absolute joy and wonderful addition to our lives; so sweet and easy. A parentâ€™s â€œdream child,â€ we often joked that when you got older, watch out, because everyone has to pay their dues. In your late teens and early twenties, you started â€œfeeling your oats,â€ gained your voice, opinions and thought you knew it all. For an intelligent guy, you made some bad decisions, poor choices, but nothing so monumental you couldnâ€™t recover from. They were only a detriment to yourself. You kept your big heart, kind soul, and loving nature. You were funny and fun-loving (maybe a little too much). Thank God all of this was just part of the Wes we all loved. Our handsome sonâ€"although you never tried to use â€œgood looksâ€ as an advantage in life; never â€œcocky,â€ you were, in fact, quite humble. Shy and unassuming when around the opposite sex, you did have a boyish charm that made you very endearing. The only thing that surpassed physical appearance was your amazingly kind heart, generous, loving spirit, and willingness to help anyone in need. Never mean, malicious, or a bully, you could be quite mouthy at times, but never wanting to hurt anyoneâ€™s feelings, you would always apologize. Ever so thoughtful, the cards and gifts you gave us over the years were well thought out. We still love and treasure them all. One of the most thoughtful things was when Aunt Kathy and I went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for our kidney transplant, you and Lisa, instead of giving us flowers, booked and paid for a suite in Norfolk for three nights so that your Dad and Uncle Jeff would not have to drive back and forth to be with us. There were many kind deeds we were unaware of until after your death, so many things that made us proud to call you â€œson.â€ You had many real friends. However, some that you associated with and thought were friends, were not. Much too naÃ¯ve, forgiving, and trusting, you didnâ€™t have the â€œstreet smartsâ€ others seem to have. Never wanting to believe that people would do you harm for no reason. Sadly, you were wrong. There are those that are self-serving, jealous, vindictive, manipulative, and lie as easy as they breathe; devoid of a conscience, and no regard for human life. Then there are those that can be manipulated into carrying out a cowardly, horrible act and convince themselves that it was justified: create a bundle of lies, tie it up with a big bow, and present it as the truth. They must be morally, spiritually bankrupt. Not capable of remorse or feelings for others. Since we feel justice was not served, we are unable to have any closure for your sudden, tragic, and senseless death. The nightmare is never-ending, but we refuse to let it destroy our faith in God, even though it has been in other areas. Knowing in your heart, you want us to be happy, and not grieve. You want us to know that itâ€™s â€œokayâ€ and to try and find some joy. The pain of not having you with us, to see your smile, hear you laugh, kiss your face, give you a big hug, receive a phone call or see you walk through the door is overwhelmingly heartbreaking. The best we can do is get from one day to the next and honor your memory the way it should be. Our only comfort now is knowing God has embraced you into Heaven to be with Grandpa, Grandma, Big Sis Elizabeth, and other loving family members and wonderful friends. Be at peace, â€œSweet Boogie Boy.â€ Missing and loving you every day, Mom and Dad Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019