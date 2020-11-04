Wesley R. Conn, Sr., 88, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away November 2, 2020.
Born in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Elinore Brooks and Joseph Conn. He was also predeceased by brother, Joseph Conn; sisters, Carman Paul, and Corraine Larkin.
Left to cherish her memory: his daughter, Virginia Bateman and husband, David, of Portsmouth; son, Wesley R. Conn, Jr., of Chesapeake; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Dean Corwin and wife, Peggy; sister, Rose Smith.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. by Rev. David W. Bateman. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.