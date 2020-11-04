1/1
Wesley R. Conn Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley R. Conn, Sr., 88, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away November 2, 2020.

Born in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Elinore Brooks and Joseph Conn. He was also predeceased by brother, Joseph Conn; sisters, Carman Paul, and Corraine Larkin.

Left to cherish her memory: his daughter, Virginia Bateman and husband, David, of Portsmouth; son, Wesley R. Conn, Jr., of Chesapeake; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Dean Corwin and wife, Peggy; sister, Rose Smith.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. by Rev. David W. Bateman. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Interment
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Winfield Corwin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved