Services
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
728 Effingham St
Portsmouth, VA
Whitfield Leon Spellman Obituary
Whitfield Leon Spellman beloved husband of Vernell Spellman for 63 years transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in his home. He was predeceased by his parents the late Rev. Raymond and Mary Spellman.As a man of God, he cherished his relationship with God and his family. In addition to his wife paying homage to his life and legacy are his daughters Sharon Whitfield (Cecil) and Marion Taylor (John); granddaughters, Cicely and CeSha Whitfield and Christina and Lauren Taylor and a host of family members and friends.Visitation will be held 4-7pm Thursday at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be held 11am Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 728 Effingham St, Portsmouth. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019
