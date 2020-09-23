Retired Navy Captain, Wick R. Harlan, Jr. passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 19 at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Wick was born in Tompkinsville, KY. He attended school at the University of Kentucky and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1945 with the 3-year class of 1946. His first sea assignment was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga, CV - 14 (The Big T), in the Pacific. The Big T was a part of Carrier Strike Groups in and around Japan and Tokyo Bay. After the WWII peace treaty, the carrier was assigned "Magic Carpet" duty that transported combat troops back to the U.S. Assignments to air support and control units in Maui, HA, and Coronado, CA followed.
In addition to the carrier, Wick served on minesweepers, destroyers, amphibious, and repair ships, having command of three different types. Sea assignments included Chief of Staff Operations in Amphibious Group Two. He enjoyed shore duty as Commanding Officer, Naval Reserve Training Center, Charleston and Huntington, WV, and Head of the Amphibious Branch Ships Characteristics, Naval Operations in the Pentagon.
Wick attended the Naval Post Graduate School Aerology/Oceanography in Monterey, CA after which he served as a weather forecaster and overseas flight clearance at Fleet Weather Central, Kodiak, Alaska. He also attended the Naval War College Senior Course in Newport, RI, and then served as a seminar instructor at Armed Forces Staff College, Norfolk.
Wick's duty before retiring was Chief of Staff, Military Assistance Advisory Group, Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China where he received the Foreign Service Combined Forces ROC Meritorious Decoration.
During his 30 active years in the Navy, Wick strongly supported military team athletics. He coached service basketball, tennis, flag football, and sponsored and coached little league baseball at many assigned duty stations.
Wick was a 70-year Master Mason 32 degree, a Shriner, and a proud member of Masonic Lodge 218, Bayside, Virginia Beach. He was a life member of Military Officers Association (MOAA), Naval Academy Alumni Association, and a supporting member of the Navy League, World Affairs Council, Virginia Arts Festival, Kentucky Colonels, Honorary Super Senior Tennis, and a past member of Norfolk Suburban Lions Club.
Wick was predeceased by his first wife, Irene "Dally" Dalrymple, a younger brother, Bill Harlan, and a younger sister, Elizabeth Willett. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joyce Ballance, son Wick Timothy and his wife Trish, granddaughters Kelly (Jake Fowler) and Christine Johnston (Adam), grandson Matthew, step-daughter Susan Carson, stepson, Jim Carson, step-grandsons Jimmy and Christopher Carson, and numerous cousins of KY and IN.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach.
Memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home of VA, PO Box 7366, Henrico, VA 23231, Special Olympics
, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036, and MOAA Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1824 Merrifield, VA 22116-9917.