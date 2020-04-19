|
April 22, 1946 - April 4, 2020. Wickham C. Taylor, 73, died peacefully on April 4, 2020 in New York City. He was the son of Dr. W. Wickham and Joan Whitehead Taylor of Norfolk, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Nicholas F. Vislocky.
Wick was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He spent most of his adult life in New York City and Maine. Wick attended Norfolk Academy and Phillip's Exeter Academy and graduated from Columbia University. He enjoyed a career as an Information Specialist for a Marketing firm.
He was always "interesting and interested," loved to entertain, and enjoyed international travel. Wick was a gifted photographer. Tennis, cooking, and walking were a regular part of life as was an impressive depth of general knowledge and interests, including a great love of music. He had a beautiful garden in Maine which was the envy of us all. Wick joyfully lived life to its fullest.
Wick is survived by his devoted partner of 38 years, Thomas W. Lloyd and his daughter, Emily Duane Lloyd, her husband Mark Dedlow and their twin daughters Phoebe Eleanor Dedlow and Lilah Mary Dedlow. He is survived by his siblings, Molly Taylor Mundy Pope (Bob), Timothy C. Taylor (B.J.), and Susan Taylor Vislocky. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Taylor Mundy Raquet, Gardner Adams Mundy (Stinson), Anna Vislocky Early (Bob), Jonathan T. Vislocky (Claire) and Matthew T. Taylor (Jessie) and five great nieces and nephews: Julia Grace Early, Watson Adams Mundy II, Wickham Taylor Raquet, Mary Colston Raquet, and Elinor Crawford Mundy.
A private service for the family will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 (www.lbda.org)
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020