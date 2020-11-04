1/1
Wilanna Alexander
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilanna Alexander, age 91, of Brumsey Road, Moyock, NC died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Currituck, NC on March 18, 1929 to the late Joseph Ferrell and Wilma Etter Ferrell, she was widow of Shelton Otto Alexander, Sr. Mrs. Alexander attended Hickory United Methodist Church and was a registered nurse (a graduate of Norfolk School of Nursing) working with the Chesapeake Public School System until her retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Alexander Meade (Steven) and Elaine Alexander Goodwin all of Aydlett; a son, Shelton Otto Alexander, Jr. and wife Katherine of Chesapeake, VA; and a grandchild, Hunter Ford Alexander.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Moyock Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Scott Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Currituck County Emergency Medical Services, 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, NC 27929. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Alexander family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Moyock Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved