MOYOCK - Wilbert Blair Barker, 87, died March 1, 2020.Â Blair was born in Bozeman, MT to the late Elizabeth Bezetti and William McKay Barker.Â He was veteran, having retired from the U.S. Navy with over 30 years of service.Â Blair was a member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church and the Coinjock American Legion. He was an avid golfer and animal lover.Â Blair enjoyed square dancing, traveling, caring for his family and watching his grandchildren play soccer.Â He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Laura Pierce Barker and a great grandchild.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Carol Stevens Waronker of Moyock, and Kim Ash and her husband Rich of Moyock; grandchildren, Heather Kiegel, Shannon Sawyer, Meghan Foreman, Pat and Ryan Bell, and Laura Ash; six great grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Bootsie.
Â Â Â Â A life celebration service will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 2:00pm at St. Simons by the Sea Episcopal Church, 308 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach, followed by a reception.Â In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Simon's Episcopal Church, the SIDS Foundation, or to an animal rescue .Â Express condolences to the family atÂ www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020