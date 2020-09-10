Bert "Coach" Harrell passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by the loves of his life. He was predeceased by his mother, Vivian Harrell, and brother, Jack Harrell. He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 58 years, and his daughters Susan Hudgins (Matt) and Amy Stephens (Todd). He was the proud "Pop" to his grandsons, Zachary Hudgins, Alex Hudgins, and Jack Stephens. He is also survived by his sister, Jo-Anne Seay (Archie); niece, Ellen Young; nephew, Todd Seay, and great nephew, Austin Young (Erika). Bert was born in Norfolk, Virginia and resided in Virginia Beach. After graduating from Maury High School, he attended East Carolina University and graduated from William and Mary of Norfolk. He worked for Norfolk City Public Schools for 41 years as a teacher, coach, Athletic Director, and Director of Athletics. He was the first head football coach at Lake Taylor High School. He was a mentor and father figure to many of his players. His dedication to his players created lifetime relationships that were treasured by both players and their beloved Coach Harrell, even up to his final breath. Bert enjoyed his retirement playing golf with his golf buddies and spending time with his grandsons fishing, golfing, and watching them play baseball, with a little bit of sideline coaching. Final arrangements are being handled by one of Coach's former players, Tommy Graves, at Graves Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 and the governor's restriction on gatherings, we are unable to have a celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or be like Bert and pay it forward with kindness and compassion for others. Condolences for the family can be made at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com