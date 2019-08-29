The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church of God In Christ
1615 Isaac Street
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
the Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery
5310 Milners Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Wilbert J. McNair


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. Wilbert J. McNair Obituary
The Patriarch, The Pastor, the Pioneer, departed this life Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the Founder and Pastor Emeritus of The Way of Truth Church of God in Christ, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was a United States Air Force veteran, but he was God's General-a true regent in the earth.

He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Evangelist Inez C. McNair, a daughter, Chautauqua I. Bukhari, and a son, Hosea McNair. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Dr. Clinton McNair (Michele), Rev. Jake McNair, Bishop Wilbert J. McNair, Jr. (Wanda); two daughters, Dr. Brynda E. Parker (Alex), Rev. Wilda Faye McNair, 14 grandchildren, 1 great grand-child, god-daughter Miranda Archibald, god-son Brice Alston, a host of relatives, friends, and innumerable spiritual sons and daughters in the Gospel throughout the world.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Paul Church of God In Christ, 1615 Isaac Street in Norfolk, VA Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bishop Wilbert L. Daniels, Sr. is Pastor and Virginia Diocese II Prelate. The family will assemble at the church.

A public viewing will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA. A final viewing will be held prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk, VA at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
Download Now