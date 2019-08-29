|
|
The Patriarch, The Pastor, the Pioneer, departed this life Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the Founder and Pastor Emeritus of The Way of Truth Church of God in Christ, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was a United States Air Force veteran, but he was God's General-a true regent in the earth.
He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Evangelist Inez C. McNair, a daughter, Chautauqua I. Bukhari, and a son, Hosea McNair. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Dr. Clinton McNair (Michele), Rev. Jake McNair, Bishop Wilbert J. McNair, Jr. (Wanda); two daughters, Dr. Brynda E. Parker (Alex), Rev. Wilda Faye McNair, 14 grandchildren, 1 great grand-child, god-daughter Miranda Archibald, god-son Brice Alston, a host of relatives, friends, and innumerable spiritual sons and daughters in the Gospel throughout the world.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Paul Church of God In Christ, 1615 Isaac Street in Norfolk, VA Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bishop Wilbert L. Daniels, Sr. is Pastor and Virginia Diocese II Prelate. The family will assemble at the church.
A public viewing will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA. A final viewing will be held prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk, VA at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019