Wilbur C. Rountree, 81, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Edith and Gerald Rountree; son Brian Keith Rountree and brothers Earl, Kirkman, and James Rountree and sister Eunice Whitley.
Wilbur was a retired farmer and currently worked at Farmers Feed & Seed. He was an active member of Holy Neck Christian Church. He was a past master of McAlister Masonic Lodge #185, past president of Suffolk Shrine Club, and past captain of Khedive Shrine Color Guard. Wilbur also spent countless hours tending to and caring for his garden.
Wilbur leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley Parker Rountree; daughter Pam R. Goodman and husband Tommy; daughter-in-law Donna B. Rountree; three precious grandchildren Winston Chad Goodman, Emily Brooke Rountree, Erin Olivia Rountree; brother Bobby Rountree wife Nancy; sister Geraldine Rountree and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Neck Christian Church Cemetery with Masonic Rights on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11 AM by Rev. Dr. Dave Meadors. Viewing will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 AM to 5 PM. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434 is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holy Neck Building Fund in memory of Wilbur. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2020