Wilbur Glenn Fields, 81, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020.
Mr. Fields was born in North Carolina and resided most of his life in Virginia Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Myrtle Fields and a son Steven Fields and was the former owner of Fields Tile and Construction Company.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-one years Carol Fields, a daughter Sherri Fields and three grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter and Brooke Soady.
Graveside services will be private and A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2020