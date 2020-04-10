|
"Coonie" Riggs, 84 years young, the Ingelside Legend went peaceful into heaven from his home surrounded by loved ones on April 2, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Carol W. Riggs, his daughter Sherry M Lyons(Joe Lyons) step daughter Brenda Schwartz(Jeff) and his most prized possessions of all, his grandsons Cruz Jacobs(Sara Jacobs), David Baker III and his beloved great granddaughters Kaya Jacobs and Kynlee Jacobs.
Affectionately known as "POP" to all that had the great pleasure of knowing him. Coonie spent much of his younger years coaching football,basketball,baseball and softball. Coonie was a man of adventure that had an enormous zest for life and he always lived it to the fullest with few regrets. Many describe him as a loving father figure to many,charming and funny, a great coach,a great man that showed love and compassion to everyone he met with a smile on his face.
Closing this out with my dads famous goodbye line
"well, I guess I am going to kick on out,guys".
#wolverines
A celebration of his life aka PARTY will be held in June.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2020