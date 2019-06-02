The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Wiley Francis "Foots" Allen

Wiley Francis "Foots" Allen Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Wiley Francis "Foots" Allen, 93, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1926 in Jacksonville, Florida. Francis was a member of Crossroads Church; and retired as a captain from the City of Portsmouth Fire Dept. after over 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife Hertha Allen.He is survived by his daughter, Becky Fraley and her husband Bob; his son, Bruce Allen and his wife Kim; three grandchildren, Phillip, Ryan and Trey Fraley; and a host of nieces, nephews and former foster children.A funeral will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Crossroads Church by Rev. Doug Ellenberger. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:30 â€" 8 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019
