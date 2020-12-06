Wiley Oscar (Sparks) Heninger was welcomed in heaven on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born August 31, 1930 in Glade Spring, VA to John Bell Heninger and Mary Emma Rose Heninger. He was preceded in death by his parents and all seven of his siblings.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, best friend, and caregiver of 67 years, Bernice Carrie Hayton Heninger, his son Bobby and his wife June, his grandson Kevin and his wife Lara, and the joy of the family, his 2 year old great-granddaughter, Sadie. He is also survived by a brother-in-law Marcial Hayton and his wife Geneva, a sister-in-law Elsie Waldron, and many nieces and nephews.
Wiley retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1968. He is a veteran of the Korean War. He served on numerous ships as well as being stationed in Bainbridge MD, Kodiak Island Alaska, Driver VA, and Norfolk VA. He subsequently retired as a master electrician from the City of Norfolk and then Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.
Wiley was a member of Berkley Masonic Lodge 167 where he was instrumental in establishing and organizing their annual fundraising golf tournament. He was so proud to play in the tournament with his son, grandson, and nephew Mike, rounding out his foursome.
He will be missed by his golfing buddies and his neighbors who will no longer see him out manicuring his lawn. In years past he also tried to beautify his neighborhood by doing others lawns along with his grandson.
We have lost our family handyman. He rarely came across anything he could not repair, as opposed to his son who would throw it away and buy new.
In this time of COVID the family has chosen not to hold a service. Burial will be private. You may offer condolences to family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters Norfolk,VA or a charity of your choice
.
The family wishes to thank all for their thoughts and prayers.