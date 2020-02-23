|
Virginia Beach - Wilfred Pinter Large, 94, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Friday 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by Carole, his wife of 71 years and his four children, Charnell Thomas, Lance Large, Jana Kuenzli, and Brian Large, along with 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Wilfred is also survived by two brothers, Donald and Alfred.
Wilfred grew up in Virginia Beach, formerly Princess Anne County and was founder and owner of Wlfred P. Large, Land Surveying and Engineering, now known as WPL. WPL has been in business for 60 years.
Wilfred was a decorated World War II Army Infantryman. He impacted the lives of all that came into contact with him. His deep love of God, family, church and others were his driving passions. His family will miss him deeply. Wilfred's greatest dedication was to Jesus Christ. We rest in the assurance that "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord".
The family will receive friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel on Monday, February 24th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, 2020 Laskin Road, VB, 23454 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM at Lynnhaven United Methodist Church, 1033 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, 23452.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Lynnhaven United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020