It is with the heaviest of hearts we share that Wilfredo "Fred" Vargas Arcilla, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, devoted husband, father, and beloved Papa - departed this life peacefully on October 14, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Dr. Nardita Arcilla; son, Leo Arcilla of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Marlene Candrilli (Jerry) of Richmond, VA; and daughter, Aileen Rathgeber (Daniel) of Virginia Beach, VA. His six grandchildren, Joey, Anthony, Jack, Mark, Grace, and Rachel were his pride and joy.
He was born October 25, 1936, in Virac, Catanduanes, Philippines. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years, followed by over 3 years at RCA followed by another 3 years working at DRMO until his final retirement in 1985. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthews Catholic Church. Throughout his life, his work ethic, his â€˜Filipino Dad' sense of humor, and his devotion to his family left an extraordinary impression on all who knew him.
In addition to his family, he loved to laugh, loved to dance and he loved his music. He was an avid player of the Lowery Concert organ for over 15 years. After his retirement, he took great pleasure in spending time tending to his garden, tinkering in his workshop and watching over his grandchildren. Over the past 10 years, he always adored spending time with his children and grandchildren at the family lake house at Lake Gaston. His passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts.
Please join the family for visitation held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home at 601 North Witchduck Road, VA Beach, VA 23462 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, Oct 21, 2019. A Catholic Mass funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 1396 Lynnhaven Parkway VA Beach, VA 23456 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. A light reception will follow both days. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Matthews Catholic Church. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019