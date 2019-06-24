|
Mrs. Wilhelmenia Satterfield, affectionately known to all as "Polly", went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, June 16th after a brief illness. She is the eldest daughter of Deacon William & Deaconess Geneva Malone. She was predeceased by her parents along with two sons; Michael Malone and Mark Bundle. Polly retired from Chesapeake Public School System after 30 years of service as a custodial engineer. She worked at Oscar Smith High School and B. M. Williams Elementary School where the students and teachers loved "Miss Polly". She leaves to cherish her memories husband of over 40 years Elbert Satterfield, Sr.; daughter, Joan M. Lynch (Obie); son, Elbert (EJ) Satterfield, Jr. (DeVida); 6 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; six siblings and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00am, first Baptist Church South Hill 3633 Galberry Rd. Chesapeake, VA Rev. Michael R. Toliver Officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 24, 2019