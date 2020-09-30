1/1
Wilhelmina Bishop Carver
1927 - 2020
Wilhelmina Bishop Carver, 93, departed this earth on September 24, 2020. Ms. Carver was born on June 4, 1927, in Rich Square, NC to Enfield and Daisy Bishop. She met and married James Edward Carver and lived most of her life in Portsmouth, VA; where she had three children. Ms. Carver was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA where she sang in the Senior Choir. She is survived by her children, James Edward Carver Jr.; Joanne C. Hardie; and Wilhelmina C. Brantley; her sister, Althea Sanders; and a host of beloved family and friends. Ms. Carver's homegoing will be held at Corprew Funeral Home, in Portsmouth, VA on October 1st. Due to limited seating, online viewing is available at www.corprewfuneralhome.net/stream.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 29, 2020
My beautiful grandmother! I miss you so much. You will forever be in my heart.
Michelle Lewis
Grandchild
