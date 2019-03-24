PORTSMOUTH - Willard Lawrence Spencer, 89, of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC to the late Ruby and William Spencer; and worked for Starband, in Portsmouth for many years. He was known to his friends as Bill or Willie Hop (for his love of dancing). Willard was a kind and humble gentleman to all that knew him. He was a tender soul that loved all of his family and friends. He was a loving caretaker for his mother, for many years, until her passing. In addition to his passion for dancing, he loved music and sports. He often reminisced of the days of playing baseball and shooting pool. His favorite colors were burgundy and gold as he was an avid and faithful Washington Redskins fan. It was a rare occurrence to see him without his Redskins hat and jacket.He was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Uren and Jaqueline Bales; and his nephew, Darwin Bales Jr.Left to cherish his memory are his nieces, Darlene M. Bales, Jo Ann B. Adams, Bonnie S. Smith, Anita L. Staton, and Gwen F. Whitley; as well as 21 great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of his compassionate caregivers. A very special thank you to Nicole Royal. You were his angel who brought him insurmountable joy in his last days and we are extremely grateful for you and your kindness.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6-7 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Olive Branch Cemetery.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary