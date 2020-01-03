The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Ivor Baptist Church
Willard Leon Fulcher Jr.


1942 - 2020
Willard Leon Fulcher Jr. Obituary
Willard Leon Fulcher, Jr., "Butch", of Ivor passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home. Born June 14, 1942 in Norfolk, he was the

son of the late Willard Leon Fulcher, Sr. and Gladys Beatrice White Fulcher. Butch proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation where he worked as an engineer. Butch was a member of Ivor Baptist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Axie Ree Winslow Fulcher; daughters, Sheila Hogue and Sherry Cernak (Mark); grandchildren, Crystal, Harley, and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Layla, Trenton, Adrianna, Logan, Raiden, and Noah; sister-in-law, Anne Moore (Larry); brother-in-law, Leslie "Duke" Winslow, and numerous friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel from 2 to 4 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Ivor Baptist Church with Pastor Don Roberts officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Ivor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Ivor Baptist Church, 8506 Bell Ave. Ivor, VA 23866, Ivor Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 228 Ivor, VA 23866, or Ivor Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 213 Ivor, VA 23866. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020
