Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd
Suffolk, VA
Willard Randolph Branch

Willard Randolph Branch Obituary
Willard Randolph Branch, 96, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Willard is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elinor Branch; daughters, Marie Malkiewicz (Jim) and Carol Shao; grandchildren, Nic Malkiewicz (Kristen), Cody Malkiewicz (Jessica), Janine Shao, Victoria Benson (Vance) and Alan Shao II; great grandchildren, Grace, Brynn, Rylee and Weldon. Willard was a proud WWII veteran who served overseas and owned Branch's Bicycle TV & Radio Repair for 34 years. His favorite past times were flying his plane, trips to the mountains, coffee time at Hardee's, helping others and his devotion to VFW Post 2582. We would like to thank the Laketown Village Memory Care angels, who lovingly cared for daddy. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9-11:00 am at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr, Suffolk, VA. The memorial service will follow at noon in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to VFWVA.org (#540-886-8112) which will go to Post 2582. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2020
