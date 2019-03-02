William A. Dascher, born in Richmond, Virginia on April 25, 1926 died in his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia on February 27, 2019. His wife, Beryl, of 68 years was, as always, by his side. William, better known as Bill, was proud to be a World War II veteran, where he served as a United States Navy Combat Field Corpsman attached to the 1st Marine Division. Bill was a member of the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign and stormed Okinawa in the initial invasion. After his return from service, Bill revitalized Lady Byrd Hat Company and later co-founded Daber Inc., a manufacturer of menâ€™s sportswear. Bill was not only a skilled businessman but also a world-renowned expert on antique Colt Single Action Army Revolvers and other firearms. After an early retirement, Bill was able to enjoy traveling with Beryl as well as the occasional work out and frequent steam with the â€œOver the Hill Gangâ€ at Wareingâ€™s Gym in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Bill never met a stranger and was loved by many. He continues to be loved and remembered by Beryl, their daughters, Debby, Terry, and Laura Dascher, their son in-law Dabney Pasco, granddaughter Jennifer Dascher and her husband Richard Schulenberg, granddaughter Dascher Pasco, grandson William Saul Pasco, great-grandson Wyatt Schulenberg, as well as two best friends of over 90 years, Sidney Berz and Alfred Lehman. This is not a complete list of the family that survives Bill, but those that loved him are too numerous to list here. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at Hebrew Cemetery, N 4th St & Hospital St, Richmond, VA 23291. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal rescue organization or . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary