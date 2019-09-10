|
|
William A. Dawley, 71, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 8, 2019.
Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late W. Marvin and Lucille F. Dawley. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from The Farm Service Agency. He was also a longtime member of Creeds Ruritan Club and served on numerous agricultural community boards.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Donna Dawley; two sons, W. Jason Dawley (Lindsay) and Dan Dawley; three grandchildren, Lily, Emily, and Katie; a sister, Patsy Flora (Ward); an aunt, Rose Dawley; and many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Charity United Methodist Church on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. by Rev. David Ryu. Interment will follow at Charity Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Charity United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 10, 2019