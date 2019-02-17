October 1, 1945 - February 10, 2019William A. Hines, Jr., (75) died on Sunday morning, February 10, in Kilmarnock, VA following a long journey with motor neuron disease precipitated by exposure to agent orange. He is survived by his wife of 50 (+) years, Dr. Carolyn Walker Hines, his children, daughter Kimberly Hines Bullock (Thomas), son, Michael Hines, and granddaughters, Symone and Olyvia Bullock, sister Elsie and brothers, Robert (Jackie) and Reginald (Dominique). William served 22 years in the United States Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and served as a Trustee for the Historic Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville, VA. He was especially known for community activism in support of youth. He served in leadership roles for the Boards' of Directors for several Boys and Girls Clubs, most recently as a member of the leadership team for the Great Futures Campaign for the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck. He is the founding president of the 100 Black Men of the Virginia Peninsula, known for its successful youth mentoring programs. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 2, 10:00 AM, at the Hampton University Chapel. Absolutely no flowers, please. Expressions of Caring may be made to the 100 Black Men of the Virginia Peninsula, Hines Scholar/HU, P. O Box 2400, Newport News, VA 23609 and/or the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, Capital Campaign, P. O. Box 564, Kilmarnock, VA 22482. Brownâ€™s Funeral Service Lawrenceville VA is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary