Virginia Beach - Bill Mereno, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday December 29th. Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 27, 1931. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean War aboard the destroyer USS Perkins DDR877. In 1957, Bill volunteered for the submarine squadron and qualified aboard the USS Entemedor SS-340 and served aboard the USS Seawolf SSN-575.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Bill earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Old Dominion University in 1972 and became a 6th grade teacher at Windsor Woods Elementary School in Virginia Beach for 18 years. He also taught at Creeds Elementary School for 3 years before retiring from Virginia Beach Public Schools. Then Bill served as a volunteer for the Retired Activities Office in Norfolk and guided tours for 15 years at the Old Coast Guard Station at 24th St in Virginia Beach. Bill was a member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Holland Club.
Bill is survived by three children; Kathleen Mereno, Patricia Guyton, Timothy Mereno, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown - Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Thursday January 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral procession to the graveside service located at Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Hollomon-Brown Lynnhaven Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019