Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Salisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Salisbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William A. Salisbury Obituary
William Albert Salisbury, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 14, 2019. Born in Arkansas, he was the son of the late Thomas Milton Salisbury and Sadie Louise Van Note Salisbury. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of Vietnam. Left to cherish his memory: three sons, David Salisbury, Jon Salisbury, and Greg Camper, all of Virginia Beach; a sister, Carol Hays of Virginia; and four grandchildren, Haylee, Noah, and Jackson Salisbury, and Karmalee Camper. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.