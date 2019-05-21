|
William Albert Salisbury, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 14, 2019. Born in Arkansas, he was the son of the late Thomas Milton Salisbury and Sadie Louise Van Note Salisbury. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of Vietnam. Left to cherish his memory: three sons, David Salisbury, Jon Salisbury, and Greg Camper, all of Virginia Beach; a sister, Carol Hays of Virginia; and four grandchildren, Haylee, Noah, and Jackson Salisbury, and Karmalee Camper. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 21, 2019