William Adam "Bill" Langenwalter passed away in peace at his daughter's home in the City of Roanoke at the age of 85 on July 25, 2020.
Bill leaves behind his two children, Karla and Kurt. Granddaughter, Coree and grandson, Ryan, great grandchildren, Caedyn and Chloee. Bill was the only child of Clara Grace Fisher of St Joseph Illinois who passed in 1944 and William Tobias Langenwalter of Vandalia Illinois who passed in 1958. His early education was in Peters School which was a one room school consisting only of grades 1-8 located in St Joseph. The family moved to Ogden Il in 1942 where he completed Ogden Elementary School. He graduated Ogden High School with the "Class of 1952". Upon graduation of high school, he joined the USN.
Life Summaryhttps://www.hollomon-brown.com/obituaries/William-Adam-Langenwalter?obId=17636235#/obituaryInfo
Honoring Memories
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Viewing will be from 2pm - 4pm; services immediately following located at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. He requested you dress comfortably. Interment services will also be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date TBA.
Always Thankful
He also wanted to thank all people who helped during these trying times especially family, friends, hospital staff and the doctors who gave us a little more time to enjoy family. A special heartfelt thank you to Kindred Hospice of Virginia Beach, Va, Cancer Unit Team at Sentara Virginia Beach General, Kindred Hospice of Roanoke, Va., Drs: Mitchell Miller and Bruce Johnson
Remembering Our Veterans
For our entire family, we thank you all. Our father's wish; if any donations were offered to be placed, donate to our Veterans at: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
.