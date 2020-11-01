William Holton, 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was a devoted member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church, and a Dr. of Optometry. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Maury High School, 1953 graduate of UVA and a 1960 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean S. Holton; son, William Andrew Holton, Jr.; sister-in-law, Judy Caffee. He was predeceased by his parents, Lois and Frank Holton and brother, Frank Holton, Jr.
The family would like to thank the Hospice House of Williamsburg for the care and support given to Bill during his recent days. Memorial contributions may be given to the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy. Williamsburg, VA 23188 in his memory.
A graveside service was held at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, VA on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Loving Funeral Home handled the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
