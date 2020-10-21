1/1
William Arthur Johns
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNS, William Arthur, 85, died Oct. 17, 2020. He was the widower of Barbara Burnette Johns and of Joan E. Johns. Born Oct. 10, 1935, in Princess Anne County, he lived nearly all of his life in what became Virginia Beach. Bill worked at the Ford plant in Norfolk for nearly 30 years, and he raised three wonderful daughters, for much of the time at a house built for his family. Mr. Johns is preceded in death by brothers David Johns and Ernest Johns; by sister Christine Holloman; and by daughter Theresa. Surviving him are sister Diane Pierce of Virginia Beach; daughters Deborah Miles of Chester, Va., and Judy Gerding (Glenn) of Matawan, N.J.; and six grandchildren. Grave-side services will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park at noon Nov. 7.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574978925
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 20, 2020
I am so glad I got a chance to know Bill! Unfortunately, I did not know him in his younger days. However, the stories I have heard are priceless. My love and prayers are with the entire family!
Teresa Sensibaugh
Family
October 20, 2020
I have so many good childhood memories with my Bop bop. We were at his house nearly every weekend. So many things come to mind but sitting in his lap stearing the riding lawn mower, reading the funny papers and watching cartoons are among my favorite memories. Having him here living with us in Chester for the past year and a half has been an honor and I will cherish that time with him forever. I love him. May he rest in paradise with all of our loved ones who have also passed.
Juli Brown
Grandchild
October 20, 2020
I’ll miss you Bill. You were a great Uncle, and also like a brother to me. God speed and I will rejoice when we meet again. With much love, Bobby
Bob Johns
Family
October 20, 2020
Mr Bill was a great person, I have so many wonderful memories of growing up with his daughters (Debi, Judy & Terri). There was never a dull moment. He always treated me like family. Mr Bill you are now with Ms Barbara and Terri and your other family members and I bet you all are having a big party. You will be greatly missed, my thoughts and prayers to Debi and Judy and the entire family, I love you all.
Teresa Dozier Ferguson
Friend
October 20, 2020
Mr Bill was a great person, I have so many fond memories of spending time at their house growing up. Now you are with Ms Barbara and Terri and so many of your family members. Hope you all are having a big party up in Heaven. You will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers to Debi and Judy and the rest of the family, love you all ❤
Teresa Dozier Ferguson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved