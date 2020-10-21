JOHNS, William Arthur, 85, died Oct. 17, 2020. He was the widower of Barbara Burnette Johns and of Joan E. Johns. Born Oct. 10, 1935, in Princess Anne County, he lived nearly all of his life in what became Virginia Beach. Bill worked at the Ford plant in Norfolk for nearly 30 years, and he raised three wonderful daughters, for much of the time at a house built for his family. Mr. Johns is preceded in death by brothers David Johns and Ernest Johns; by sister Christine Holloman; and by daughter Theresa. Surviving him are sister Diane Pierce of Virginia Beach; daughters Deborah Miles of Chester, Va., and Judy Gerding (Glenn) of Matawan, N.J.; and six grandchildren. Grave-side services will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park at noon Nov. 7.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store