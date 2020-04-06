|
88, "Bill" passed away April 1, 2020 in his home. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware. William retired from the US Navy after 23 years of service as a Chief Boatswain's Mate; he also retired from the NNSY after 25 years of service in the lifting and weight division as a rigger. William was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He served in the male choir and the combined choir and he was known as Bethany's "Baseman". Bill, as he was affectionately called, was a member of the Masonic Lodge 33rd degree East West jurisdiction. William leaves to cherish his memory his wife, of over 46 years, Gussie Lois Hunter. His daughters; Ramona Brown, Delphine White (Carl), Michelle Parker (Robert), Angela Bennett and Linda Bell; His sons, James, Douglas, Belafonte Key, and Thomas Hunter; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, his love, Traivon Knight, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, William Norris Moss, his mother, Ruth Mae Hunter and his daughter Linda Everett. A funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin Monday at 4pm. Family and friends will assemble at the residence for the processional to the chapel. The family wish to Thank everyone during this difficult time. We love and will miss our William B. Hunter dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date where we all can come together to celebrate Bill's life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 6, 2020