The Honorable William B. Ramsey aka Lt. Col. William B. Ramsey
September 3, 1948 - November 6, 2020
William B. Ramsey "Bill" passed at age 72 after a rough fight with cancer and went to be with the LORD and claim his mansion on Friday the 6th.
Bill was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in Port Arthur, TX. He graduated Bishop Byrne High School in 1966, Graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont TX, Graduated Army JAG School. He retired from US Army as Judge Ramsey and served his country for 20 years. Also retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms "ATF".
Bill was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was considered a non-denominational person. He was the Worshipful Master of the Lynnhaven Masonic Lodge #220 in 2016, 32nd Degree of Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Captain of Scooter Patrol of the Shriners in 2018, President of Virginia Beach Shrine Club in 2017, Grand Tall of the Tall Cedars of the Neptune Forest #141 in 2019, Member of Knights of Rizal, The Sojourners, Suffolk Moose Lodge, PATANA travel and the Kiwanis Club.
Bill thoroughly loved being active in the Shriners and his clubs. He shared a great LOVE for his animals especially his ducks and 3-lb Yorkie named "Killer". If you ask Bill what is his GREATEST accomplishment he would say marrying the Love of His Life his wife and living a peaceful life on their estate.
Those left to keep his memory alive are his wife Teresa Lynn White-Ramsey, his four children DR Nichole Lee Zellner-Lopez, Joseph Williard White Jr., Kymbers Nichole White, K'Lyn Nerys Giles and his wonderful Sister Frances Sara Ramsey. He is preceded in death by his parents James Henry Ramsey and Marguerite Campos Ramsey and his Paternal Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William Ramsey and his Maternal Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Campos.
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com
