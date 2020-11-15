1/1
The Honorable William B. "Bill" Ramsey
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Honorable William B. Ramsey aka Lt. Col. William B. Ramsey

September 3, 1948 - November 6, 2020

William B. Ramsey "Bill" passed at age 72 after a rough fight with cancer and went to be with the LORD and claim his mansion on Friday the 6th.

Bill was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in Port Arthur, TX. He graduated Bishop Byrne High School in 1966, Graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont TX, Graduated Army JAG School. He retired from US Army as Judge Ramsey and served his country for 20 years. Also retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms "ATF".

Bill was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was considered a non-denominational person. He was the Worshipful Master of the Lynnhaven Masonic Lodge #220 in 2016, 32nd Degree of Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Captain of Scooter Patrol of the Shriners in 2018, President of Virginia Beach Shrine Club in 2017, Grand Tall of the Tall Cedars of the Neptune Forest #141 in 2019, Member of Knights of Rizal, The Sojourners, Suffolk Moose Lodge, PATANA travel and the Kiwanis Club.

Bill thoroughly loved being active in the Shriners and his clubs. He shared a great LOVE for his animals especially his ducks and 3-lb Yorkie named "Killer". If you ask Bill what is his GREATEST accomplishment he would say marrying the Love of His Life his wife and living a peaceful life on their estate.

Those left to keep his memory alive are his wife Teresa Lynn White-Ramsey, his four children DR Nichole Lee Zellner-Lopez, Joseph Williard White Jr., Kymbers Nichole White, K'Lyn Nerys Giles and his wonderful Sister Frances Sara Ramsey. He is preceded in death by his parents James Henry Ramsey and Marguerite Campos Ramsey and his Paternal Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William Ramsey and his Maternal Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Campos.

There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved