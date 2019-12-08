The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
William "Bill" Baxter

William "Bill" Baxter, Jr., 79, a native of Norfolk, died on December 2. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and William Baxter, Sr. and his wife, Mary Ruth Baxter. Survivors include granddaughters Lauren and Ella Baxter. His favorite job was that of firefighter on the Norfolk Fire Department. Bill was the second longest living member of the Norfolk Boat Club where he enjoyed the friendship of many members. He had special friendships with residents of Pembroke Towers who will miss his cheerful manner and many kindnesses.

Burial will be private at a later date.

Cremation and Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
