William Bernard Gregory, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Weston, WVA to the late Guy F and Venita Boilen Gegory. William was a printer for the Baltimore Sun Newspaper.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Hood Gregory; his daughter, Donna Gregory Pitt; his son, William B. Gregory II; two grandchildren Stephen Gregory Christie and Courtney Christie Petley; a great granddaughter, Adalyn Sue Christie and a host of loving extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk, by Rev. Dennis Rhodes. Burial will be in St. Lukeâ€™s Cemetery, Smithfield, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019