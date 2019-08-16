Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran
6001 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bernard Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bernard Gregory Obituary
William Bernard Gregory, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Weston, WVA to the late Guy F and Venita Boilen Gegory. William was a printer for the Baltimore Sun Newspaper.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Hood Gregory; his daughter, Donna Gregory Pitt; his son, William B. Gregory II; two grandchildren Stephen Gregory Christie and Courtney Christie Petley; a great granddaughter, Adalyn Sue Christie and a host of loving extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk, by Rev. Dennis Rhodes. Burial will be in St. Lukeâ€™s Cemetery, Smithfield, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.