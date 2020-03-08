|
William "Fuzzy" "Bill" Lee Feazel, 74, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Virginia Beach from a quick, aggressive Stage 4 bladder cancer. Bill was born in Norfolk, VA on January 7, 1946 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Alberta Beler Feazel. Bill graduated from Maury High School in 1964 and Vocational Section of Community College Division of Old Dominion College (Automotive Mechanics) in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1964 and he suffered a back injury during basic training with the U.S. Air Force in 1966. As a seaman, he started his 33 year Merchant Marine career with NOAA as an oiler and fireman and sailed U.S. Flag deep sea ships as professional U.S. merchant mariner, engineer and member with Seafarers International Union. He passionately restored cars traveling to car shows with his pride and joy in the classic restoration of red 1940 Chevy later remade into a yellow hot rod and a red 1944 Ford. He was a member of Kings Grant Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Hoffman, and his sister, Glenda Feazel Williams. He is survived by his niece and nephew, Sharon Williams Birk and Thomas Smith Williams III. His long time friends - the Austins and the Overacres - stood by Fuzzy throughout his life. Bill was a kind, generous and gentle soul who was always there for his family and friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020