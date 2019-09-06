|
William R. (Bob) Motley, age 103, began his journey to heaven to be with his Almighty God on August 30, 2019. He was a devoted husband, Dad and grandfather. A native of Portsmouth, Virginia he had a memorable career at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He was a former member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his wife the late Frances P. Motley and his son William R. Motley, III. He is survived by his daughter, Debra M. Griggs and her husband, John M. Griggs; his granddaughter, Paula Griggs and his two grandsons, Justin Griggs and Daniel Griggs.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday Sept. 7th at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 6, 2019