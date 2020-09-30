1/
William Bosher Nabers
William Bosher Nabers, 84, died September 27, 2020 at his residence. William was born in Cambridge, MA to the late Ruben and Alice Merritt Nabers. He was a veteran, having served in the US Army during the Korean War. William was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching football and basketball. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Anita Louise Nabers, a sister, Valarie Clark and a grandson, Jason Rowe.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Shari Ann Rowe (Scott) of Front Royal and William B. Nabers (Dana) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Chelsea Rowe and Taylor Nabers; great grandchild, Jason Layne Godwin; and a host of other family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 30, 2020.
