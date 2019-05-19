|
|
William â€œBillâ€ Boyd, 83, passed away on April 27, 2019. Bill was born in Naugatuck, CT, to William and Jean Boyd, the younger brother of four older sisters. He met his wife, Lesley, at the age of 14. They married and moved to Virginia Beach, VA following high school. Bill worked as an electrician in public works for 30 years, holding jobs at the shipyards and NAS Oceana before retiring to Palm Coast, FL. Bill is survived by Lesley, his wife of 63 years, as well as his three daughters Dani Hosek (Eric), Cindy Zierk (David), and Jayme Johnson (Rob), and his sister Cathy LaRosa. He leaves eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many friends. Bill was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to ride his bike.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019