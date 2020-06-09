William Bruce Wingo
William Bruce Wingo, of Patrick County, Virginia, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, William Brown Wingo, LCDR U.S. Navy and Elizabeth Baum Wingo. He is survived by Lucinda F. Wingo; daughter, Sarah E. Wingo; son-in-law, Jonathan D. Sides; and grandsons, Ayden and Kyernan. He also leaves numerous cousins, extended family and many friends and colleagues from across and beyond the Commonwealth of Virginia, its government, conservation and preservation and the rail transportation industry, particularly Norfolk Southern Corporation. Arrangements are under way for a private family burial and plans for the public celebration of his life. As restrictions ease, these plans will be announced in a more detailed obituary to be published in the Richmond, Norfolk and Roanoke newspapers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, or the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. If you would like to share any special memories or photos, please send them to WBWingoMemories@gmail.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Bruce and I became friends in the early 1970s, when we were among the youngest members of Virginia government. As we had career changes we continued to be friends and colleagues. He was devoted to making Virginia a better place and enjoyed a flawless reputation at the Capitol for dependability, cordiality and, most of all, integrity. His achievements are too numerous to mention, but his accomplishments will benefit our Commonwealth for all time. Farewell good friend - well done.
Bernie Henderson
Friend
June 8, 2020
Raised in Norfolk, VA, he graduated from Maury HighSchool in 1964 and was a member of Johnson Hi-Y. He grew up not far from his Uncle Claude Baum, Aunt Edna, and three cousins Glenn, Don, and Kenny. He used to joke that he ate more dinners at our house than his own. Actually he probably did. He was like a fourth brother to us and loved playing cards with all of us, "Pop" included. At Maury his locker was usually right next to mine. Occasionnally we double dated.
Kenny Baum
Family
June 8, 2020
KENNY BAUM
Family
