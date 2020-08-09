of Patrick County, Virginia, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, died June 2, 2020. He is survived by Lucinda F. Wingo; daughter, Sarah E. Wingo; son-in-law, Jonathan D. Sides; and grandsons, Ayden and Kyernan; and extended family and friends.



Born and raised in Norfolk by his parents, William Brown Wingo, LCDR U.S. Navy, and Elizabeth Baum Wingo, noted genealogist, Bruce was immersed in historical research and military/rail infrastructure. Graduating Maury High School, he left Virginia for studies at Greensboro College. In Richmond, he served over two decades in the National Guard and Army Reserve. Bruce joined the Chesterfield County Special Police, becoming Virginia Auxiliary Police Association president. He continued to be a staunch supporter of the Virginia State and Capitol Police.



After holding positions with the Virginia House and Senate Clerks offices and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, he was selected to be Executive Director of the Virginia Railway Association. He became a Jaycee, Model General Assembly mentor and honorary Page. He supported many historical societies, such as the Southern and N&W railway historians and the Jamestown and Virginia Historical Societies. In 1986, Norfolk Southern Corporation named him its Resident Vice President-Government Relations for Virginia. His career combined 30 years of service to his company and 50 years of advocacy on behalf of his beloved Commonwealth of Virginia.



The intersection of his railroading career with the lands and communities of Virginia led him to diverse relationships and coalitions at every level of local, state and federal leadership, including 14 governors. Persuasive, yet cordial and thoughtful, Bruce embodied the spirit of the Virginia gentleman.



He served on many boards, including: Chairman, Virginia Transportation Safety Board; Chairman, Operation Lifesaver Council of Virginia; Chairman, Virginia Board of Conservation and Recreation; the Library of Virginia Foundation Board; Chippokes Plantation Farm and Henricus Park Foundations; the Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation Board; and a founding board member of the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia.



Instrumental in the creation of the High Bridge and New River Trail State Parks, he also secured many historic rail properties, including stations, depots, the Staunton River Battlefield Park and Natural Tunnel State Park. He advanced several transportation museums, including the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke and the Richmond Railroad Museum.



Bruce leaves behind a legacy of generosity, professionalism and dedication to family and friends. His contributions to natural resources, the railroad industry and the Commonwealth of Virginia are unparalleled.



Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery. For those that cannot be in attendance, a livestream is available at https://vimeo. com/444888898/f8c290e4d9.



Donations may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, or the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. Please share any special memories to WBWingoMemories@gmail.com.



