1/
William Bucklee "Bill" Barbour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Bucklee Barbour, 61, Corolla, NC passed away unexpectedly July 20, 2020, at home in Carova Beach, NC.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife, Mel Black Barbour.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Elmer Barbour and Lois Henry Hollingsworth Barbour.

Bill was born in Winston Salem, NC. He and Mel moved to Carova Beach where they lived for 15 years.

In addition to Mel, Bill is also survived by his brother Bo Barbour (Suzanne) and niece Holly. Bill is also survived by his faithful companion, Boomer.

At Bill's request, there will be no service. Arrangements are private. A donation in lieu of flowers to the Carova Beach Fire and Rescue (cbvfandr.com) or the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (corollawildhorses.com) would be appreciated.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
We have so many wonderful memories of our nephew Bill. He was a loving husband and best friend to my niece, Mel. Oh, my goodness, how much he loved his dogs, Bentley and Boomer. We will forever remember and love you Bill. Mel, I will always be here for you for anything you need. We love you with all our heart.

Mary and Harley Phillips
Family
July 22, 2020
Great man friend and husband to Melody. Will miss and always remember the great times we all use to share..
Lisa Staggs
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved