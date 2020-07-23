William "Bill" Bucklee Barbour, 61, Corolla, NC passed away unexpectedly July 20, 2020, at home in Carova Beach, NC.
Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife, Mel Black Barbour.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Elmer Barbour and Lois Henry Hollingsworth Barbour.
Bill was born in Winston Salem, NC. He and Mel moved to Carova Beach where they lived for 15 years.
In addition to Mel, Bill is also survived by his brother Bo Barbour (Suzanne) and niece Holly. Bill is also survived by his faithful companion, Boomer.
At Bill's request, there will be no service. Arrangements are private. A donation in lieu of flowers to the Carova Beach Fire and Rescue (cbvfandr.com
) or the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (corollawildhorses.com
) would be appreciated.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com
