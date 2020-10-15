William C. Fentress, Sr., 74, passed away October 13, 2020. A native of Virginia Beach, Bill was a 1965 graduate of Princess Anne High School and attended Old Dominion University. He worked in the family business, London Bridge Be-Lo Market and was owner of Lynnhaven Crab House. He loved the summers fishing with his sons on the Chesapeake Bay and the winters deer and duck hunting.
Bill is survived by his two sons, William C. Fentress, Jr. and Brian C. Fentress (Becky); his grandchildren, Dustin, Charlotte and Josh Fentress; his brother, F. Lee Fentress and mother of his sons, Alice Fentress. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank L. Fentress Sr. and Ruby Butt Fentress and grandson, William B. Fentress.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Avenue, 23451 Condolences at www.altemeyerfh.com