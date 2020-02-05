|
|
William C. Gunther, 89, sailed into eternal freedom on January 29, 2020.
Born in Dracut, MA, to the late Gladys H. and Frederick H. Gunther, Sr., and was predeceased by his brother Fred, and a grandson. Bill proudly served his country in the US Navy as a submariner and retired as a Chief Yeoman after 20 years. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve and a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Bill was an avid reader and backyard birder who loved the sea. He took joy in tending his garden and meticulously crafting nearly 20 large-scale model ships.
He and his high-school sweetheart turned wife of 66 years, Charlotte A. Gunther, raised 4 children: Wendy Whedbee (Jake), Gary Gunther (Mary), Larry Gunther (Denise), and Tracey DeBoer (Michael). His legacy includes infusing love and wisdom into 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, with one more on the way. (Way to go, Bumpa!)
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6001 Granby St. Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York NY 10163-4777. Memories and condolences will be treasured by the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020