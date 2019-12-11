|
|
William "Billy/Bill" Motley died Dec. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Danville, VA, September 6, 1937. His family moved to Norfolk, VA in 1941 where he grew up.
Bill married N. Gail Hawley of Norfolk in 1960. They lived in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
Bill is survived by his wife and best friend, Gail Hawley Motley of 59 years. Bill is survived by his daughter Robyn M. Belda and husband Craig Belda and grandson Joseph C. Belda of Virginia Beach; daughter Kari M. Loizou and husband George E. Loizou and grandson George-Carter E. Loizou and granddaughter C. Clayborne K. Loizou of Virginia Beach; sister Shelby M. Sams and husband Douglas Sams and their families of Kingsport and Knoxville, TN and sister in law Tamara Frazier and her husband Rufus Frazier and their family of North Carolina. Bill was pre-deceased by parents Christeen M. Motley and William C. Motley, Sr., and infant twin brothers
He graduated from Norview High School in 1955. He then served a 4-year electrical apprenticeship and then worked as a journeyman electrician for 5-years.He worked on large construction projects including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, the Naval Hospital and the Norfolk-Portsmouth Mid-Town Tunnel. He also served on active duty in the Army during this time. Bill also served 6 years in the Army Reserves, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant (E6)
He attended Tidewater Community College, taking engineering courses with a desire of working in an engineering office one day. This he accomplished by going to work for a local mechanical-electrical consulting engineering firm, Vansant & Gusler. He worked there for 35 years as an electrical designer. He then worked for a similar type firm as an electrical designer, Pace Collaborative. He finished his 49-years of electrical design work with Clark-Nexsen, Architecture and Engineering.
His electrical design work included the Veterans Administration McGuire Hospital in Richmond, VA, the Norfolk International Airport, Leif Ericsson International Airport in Keflavik, Iceland, up-grade of airfield lighting, Keflavik, Iceland and up-grade of airfield lighting U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, Elizabeth City, NC. His work took him to several countries abroad including Iceland, Belgium, Germany, Egypt, France, Guantamo, Cuba, Puerto Rico, as well as many cities in the U.S.
After retirement he worked his "bucket list" by working part-time as a funeral attendant at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes and Crematory. He also worked part-time as a men's clothing salesman at Joseph A. Bank.
Bill was active in Talbot Park Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Norfolk. He served as Director of Sunday School, deacon and member of church council in both churches.
He was a 58 year member and past master of Naomi Masonic Lodge. He was a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Suburban Norfolk and several engineering society clubs. He was on the board of Union Mission Ministries for many years.
Bill and Gail loved to travel, traveling to Alaska, Iceland, Belgium, France, London, Amsterdam, Cyprus, Canada, Luxembourg and many cities in the U.S. One of his favorite places to visit was Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
"Back in the day" Bill enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing. Snow skiing with the family was the focus of many vacations.
Bill enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved meeting people and if he was around you for an extended moment he would learn all he could about you. He believed in relationships.
After retiring Bill and Gail moved to Westminster-Canterbury, a retirement community on the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach. He served on several committees and was involved in many activities. He thoroughly enjoyed playing Golf-Croquet (British version). He helped residents with their TVs and computers.
In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make memorial donations to First Baptist Church Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23514 and Union Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514 as well as to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 2984 S. Lynnhaven Rd, Suite 120 Virginia Beach, Va. 23452, in honor of his wife, Gail.
A visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Road Chapel, 2002 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday, Dec. 13th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Norfolk, 327 Kempsville Road, Norfolk VA, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:00 am and will be conducted by Pastor Eric Thomas and Bill's best friend, Rev. Richard E. Baker. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019