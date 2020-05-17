William C. ("Bill") Walker
1937 - 2020
William C. ("Bill") Walker, age 82, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home. He was born at home in Coinjock, NC, as the only child of Carol and Bill Walker on August 7, 1937.

He is survived by Heike, his beloved wife of 58 years, and his favorite daughter Carol Olsen and son-in law Clark and their children Walker (Juliana) and Patrick, and his favorite son Mike Walker and daughter-in-law Meg and their children Holt and Bailey.

Bill graduated from VMI in 1959 with a degree in civil engineering and a varsity letter earned from his wrestling career where he was a fearsome competitor in the 125 pound class. After a tour in the US Army, Bill worked for Boeing on the early Apollo space missions. Bill decided to trade in his pocket protector and slide rule for a new title - Esquire. Bill graduated in two years after an abbreviated stint at the University of Richmond Law School.

Bill was an accomplished lawyer who founded the Taylor & Walker law firm in 1974 where he was a leading light in the insurance defense bar for the next 35 years. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family as he puttered around the garden, chased fish and crabs in the Bay with some degree of proficiency, and cheered on his beloved Keydets, Wahoos, Hokies, Monarchs, and Redskins. Bill was quick to say that the best part of having children was grandchildren, and in his case his grandchildren were his absolute joy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either Lee's Friends, 7400 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23505 or the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, 740 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 15, 2020
Such a great story, great family, great life. Congratulations to you Bill and family!
Darrell Jervey
Friend
May 15, 2020
James Murray
