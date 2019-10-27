|
William Callaway Clark, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and companion passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 91 after a hard fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. The son of William C. Clark, Sr and Gertrude Sinclair, Bill was born in Long Branch, NJ. He grew up with three siblings who have since passed: Dorothy Clark Jones, Herbert Sinclair Clark, and John Clibbon Clark.
Bill graduated from The Haverford School in Haverford, PA in 1946. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida. Here he met his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Angel Clark, who passed away in 2010. Bill was active in the ROTC program and joined the US Army as a commissioned officer. He earned The ARMY COMMENDATION MEDAL (ARCOM) awarded for acts of heroism and meritorious service during the Korean War and would reach the rank of Captain in the US Army. After his years of service, Bill earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Old Dominion University where he continued as an instructor for several years. He went on to establish Indusco Corporation, a successful welding supply business, where he worked with his family for many years. In addition to his professional endeavors, he was a past member of the Kiwanis Club of Norfolk and was an active member of Galilee Episcopal Church and the Princess Anne Country Club.
Bill will be remembered as an avid golfer and zealous sports fan. He never wavered in the support of his beloved NY Mets, Washington Redskins, Florida Gators, and ODU Monarchs. Over the years he spent many hours at the Princess Anne playing golf and tennis. Later in life, he loved playing bridge, working out at the gym, and socializing with his many friends. Bill especially cherished the many years he spent with his special companion, Catherine Snodgrass.
He is survived by his daughter, Anne Clifford, her husband Tom, and their children, Allison, Tommy, and Nick and by his son, William C. Clark III, his wife Beth, and their children, Lindsey and Bryson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at Galilee Episcopal Church, Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach. A reception will follow immediately after in the church hall. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or The First Tee of Hampton Roads. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019