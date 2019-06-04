|
William Calvin Alston, 79, passed away June 1, 2019. Calvin was born in Coffield, North Carolina to the late John and Mildred Hall Alston. He retired as a Crew Leader with the General Electric Company and was an active member at Great Bridge Baptist Church where he faithfully sang in the choir. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gloria Lane Alston; brother, Wilbur Alston (Martha); and a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services,1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019