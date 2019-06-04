The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for William Alston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Calvin Alston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Calvin Alston Obituary
William Calvin Alston, 79, passed away June 1, 2019. Calvin was born in Coffield, North Carolina to the late John and Mildred Hall Alston. He retired as a Crew Leader with the General Electric Company and was an active member at Great Bridge Baptist Church where he faithfully sang in the choir. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gloria Lane Alston; brother, Wilbur Alston (Martha); and a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services,1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now