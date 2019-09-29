|
|
William Carlton "Bill" Elliott, 90, of Chesapeake, passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Born in Danville, Virginia, on August 25, 1929, he was the son of the late William and Drucilla Elliott. He held numerous titles and positions including a Navy veteran, worked at Chesapeake Pharmacy, drove a cab, President of the Edgewood Social Club Poker Game, supervisor at the Norfolk Ford assembly plant, 15 years at NAE credit union in asset recovery, owned multiple car lots, bought and sold real estate, and grew up working on his late father's dairy farm located on the campus of Virginia Tech. Those who knew Bill were intrigued by his countless stories and adventures of the places he had seen and visited, the people who he had met and supervised, and the cars and houses that he had purchased and sold. Each person held a special place in Bill's heart and life. He also loved giving advice, and provided many laughs to those who he knew. His family and friends meant so much to him, especially those surviving.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Spruill Elliott; a step-son, Ray Davis, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Davis; and extended family to include two sons, grand- children, and great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his late wife, Billy Jean, and his son, Butch Elliott.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Thursday October 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
The interment with Military Honors, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019