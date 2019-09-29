The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carlton Elliott


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Carlton "Bill" Elliott, 90, of Chesapeake, passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Born in Danville, Virginia, on August 25, 1929, he was the son of the late William and Drucilla Elliott. He held numerous titles and positions including a Navy veteran, worked at Chesapeake Pharmacy, drove a cab, President of the Edgewood Social Club Poker Game, supervisor at the Norfolk Ford assembly plant, 15 years at NAE credit union in asset recovery, owned multiple car lots, bought and sold real estate, and grew up working on his late father's dairy farm located on the campus of Virginia Tech. Those who knew Bill were intrigued by his countless stories and adventures of the places he had seen and visited, the people who he had met and supervised, and the cars and houses that he had purchased and sold. Each person held a special place in Bill's heart and life. He also loved giving advice, and provided many laughs to those who he knew. His family and friends meant so much to him, especially those surviving.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Spruill Elliott; a step-son, Ray Davis, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Davis; and extended family to include two sons, grand- children, and great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his late wife, Billy Jean, and his son, Butch Elliott.

The funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Thursday October 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

The interment with Military Honors, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now