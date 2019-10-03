The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
William Carlton "Bill" Elliott


1929 - 2019
William Carlton "Bill" Elliott Obituary
William Carlton "Bill" Elliott, 90, passed away September 25, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 4 pm October 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The interment with Military Honors will be held at 10 am October 4, 2019 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019
