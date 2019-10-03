|
William Carlton "Bill" Elliott, 90, passed away September 25, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 4 pm October 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The interment with Military Honors will be held at 10 am October 4, 2019 in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019